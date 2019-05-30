|
SMITHBONE Margaret
(Maggie)
Passed away peacefully at
Worthing Hospital with family by her side,
on 18th May 2019, aged 81 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Micky,
very much loved Mum of Dave, Sue and Paul.
Nan of Jessica, Graham, Mark, Michael and Sophie. Great-Nan of Yasmin Rose and Elsie-May.
She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her and will be treasured in our hearts forever.
God Bless.
Funeral service to take place at 11:40a.m.
on Monday 10th June 2019,
at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations,
if desired, can be sent in Maggie's memory to either Muscular Dystrophy UK or Worthing Samaritans via http://margaret-smithbone.muchloved.com or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on May 30, 2019
