The Co-operative Funeralcare (Littlehampton)
Terminus Road
Littlehampton, West Sussex BN17 5BU
01903 713 939
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
14:15
Worthing Crematorium
Margaret Horn Notice
Horn Margaret
Passed away peacefully on 10th November
aged 77 years.

Loving wife of Peter, mother and grandmother.

A Funeral Service will be held on
Tuesday 26th November at 2:20pm
at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in Margaret's memory
may be made payable to St Wilfrid's Hospice
and sent direct to
Walton Lane, Chichester, PO18 8QB.

All enquiries to F A Holland Funeralcare,
8 Terminus Road, Littlehampton, BN17 5BU.
Tel: 01903 713939.
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 21, 2019
