Margaret Harding

Margaret Harding Notice
Harding Margaret
(nee White) Peacefully passed away at home,
aged 73 years.

She was dearly loved and will be
missed by all her family and friends.

The funeral service is to take place on
Wednesday 18th December at
Parkside Church, Littlehampton at 11.00am.

Family flowers only but donations, if desired,
to Parkinson's UK, The Children's Society
or The British Heart Foundation c/o

Dillistone Funeral Service,
3a Arundel Road, Littlehampton, BN17 7BY.
Published in Worthing Herald on Dec. 5, 2019
