FORREST Margaret Formerly of Angmering.
Peacefully on 23rd June 2019 aged 90 years.
Margaret was much loved and will be missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
Worthing Crematorium in the Muntham Chapel on Tuesday 9th July 2019 at 2.40pm.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired to the RNLI may be sent c/o Reynolds Funeral Service, Cemetery Lodge, Horsham Road,
Littlehampton, West Sussex
BN17 6LX.
Telephone 01903 730666 or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on July 4, 2019