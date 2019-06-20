|
|
|
Clayton Margaret Passed away peacefully at home
on 7th June 2019, aged 86 years.
Devoted wife of John, loving mother of Sue,
Andy, Debbie and Nigel, grandmother and
great grandmother and loving mother-in-law.
She will be sadly missed.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday 25th
June at 10:40am at Worthing Crematorium.
Please wear clothing you feel comfortable in,
gentlemen to wear black ties.
No flowers by request, donations in Margaret's memory
may be made payable to St Barnabas House and sent
direct to Titnore Lane, Worthing, BN12 6NZ.
All enquiries to F A Holland Funeralcare,
8 Terminus Road, Littlehampton, BN17 5BU.
Tel: 01903 713939.
Published in Worthing Herald on June 20, 2019
Read More