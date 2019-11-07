Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare (Littlehampton)
Terminus Road
Littlehampton, West Sussex BN17 5BU
01903 713 939
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Bridger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Bridger

Notice Condolences

Margaret Bridger Notice
BRIDGER Margaret Passed away peacefully to be with her Lord.

Beloved Wife to Ernie,
Mother of Graham and Karen, Grandmother to Katie,
she will forever be loved and missed
by her family and friends.

Family funeral service to take place at 2pm on
Thursday 14th November at Worthing Crematorium.

To be followed by a Thanksgiving Service at Littlehampton Baptist Church at 4pm.
Family flowers only please with donations
if desired sent direct to Parkinson's UK.

All enquiries to FA Holland Funeralcare,
8 Terminus Road, Littlehampton BN17 5BU.
Tel: 01903 713 939
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -