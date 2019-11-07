|
|
|
BRIDGER Margaret Passed away peacefully to be with her Lord.
Beloved Wife to Ernie,
Mother of Graham and Karen, Grandmother to Katie,
she will forever be loved and missed
by her family and friends.
Family funeral service to take place at 2pm on
Thursday 14th November at Worthing Crematorium.
To be followed by a Thanksgiving Service at Littlehampton Baptist Church at 4pm.
Family flowers only please with donations
if desired sent direct to Parkinson's UK.
All enquiries to FA Holland Funeralcare,
8 Terminus Road, Littlehampton BN17 5BU.
Tel: 01903 713 939
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 7, 2019