Boxall Margaret Catherine In loving memory of Margaret Catherine Boxall who passed away suddenly on 20th February 2019
at home, aged 88 years.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
The funeral service is to take place on
Tuesday 12th March, Chichester Crematorium at 12.30pm. Family flowers only but donations if desired can be given to the British
Heart Foundation c/o Dillistone Funeral Service,
3a Arundel Road, Littlehampton, BN17 7BY.
Tel: 01903 726324
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 7, 2019
