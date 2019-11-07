|
HAVENS Marcus Alan Passed away peacefully at Worthing Hospital on Saturday 26th October 2019, aged 53 years.
Much loved son to Evelyn Havens and
brother to Tilly, Lisa and Daniel.
Marcus will be sadly missed by all.
A service will be held at 12.00 pm on
Monday 18th November 2019 in the Muntham Chapel at Worthing Crematorium, Horsham Road, Findon,
BN14 0RG.
Family flowers only, however, donations, if desired,
can be sent in Marcus's memory to Turning Tides c/o
H D Tribe Ltd. 59/61 Lyndhurst Rd, Worthing, BN12 4LB, Tel: 01903 211999.
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 7, 2019