More Obituaries for Malwynne Magness
Malwynne Magness

Malwynne Magness Notice
MAGNESS Malwynne Dearly loved wife, mother, grandmother, friend,
sadly passed away on 8th February, aged 85.

Will be much missed by Brian, Jenny & David,
Tim & Trudy, grandchildren Ben, Rory, James and Matthew, and all her family and friends.

A lifelong friend to the communities of
Littlehampton and Worthing through the years.

Thank you to the staff at Worthing Hospital.

Funeral service will be held on
Wednesday 6th March at 1.20pm
at Worthing Crematorium.

Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired in Malwynne's name to either the Injured Jockeys Fund or RNLI, c/o
H. D. Tribe, 5 Surrey Street,
Littlehampton, BN17 5AZ
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Feb. 21, 2019
