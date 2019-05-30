|
|
|
JACKSON Maggie Passed away at Worthing Hospital
on the 22nd May 2019.
Devoted great-nanny to her girls,
she will be sorely missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 1:40 p.m.
on Friday 7th June 2019,
at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, can be sent in
Maggie's memory to St. Barnabas House via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on May 30, 2019
Read More