Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
13:30
Worthing Crematorium
Maggie Jackson Notice
JACKSON Maggie Passed away at Worthing Hospital
on the 22nd May 2019.

Devoted great-nanny to her girls,
she will be sorely missed by all her family and friends.

Funeral service to take place at 1:40 p.m.
on Friday 7th June 2019,
at Worthing Crematorium.

Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, can be sent in
Maggie's memory to St. Barnabas House via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on May 30, 2019
