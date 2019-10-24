Home

HUNT Madeline Sybil
Died peacefully on 11th October 2019,
aged 89 years.

Widow of Geoff, mother to Vanda,
grandmother and great grandmother.

She will be sadly missed.

She was known to many people in the Worthing area through Worthing Musical Comedy Society,
West Worthing Club, Phoenix club, Worthing Scope and as a teacher at Thomas A' Becket Junior School.


Funeral service to take place at 2:20 p.m. on
Friday 8th November 2019, at Worthing Crematorium.

Flowers welcome or donations, if desired, can be sent in Madeline's memory to the Alzheimer's Society via https://madeline-hunt.muchloved.com/ or c/o

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 24, 2019
