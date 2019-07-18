|
GOULDER Mabel Alice Constance
(known as "Mary" and "May")
Passed away peacefully in
St Michael's Nursing Home on the 10th July 2019,
aged 89.
She will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 11:00 a.m. on
Friday 26th July 2019 at the
H. D. Tribe Chapel, Broadwater.
No flowers by request please but donations, if desired, can be sent to the British Heart Foundation c/o
H. D. Tribe Ltd, 130 Broadwater Road, Worthing,
BN14 8HU,
Tel: 01903 234516
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on July 18, 2019