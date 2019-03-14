Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
12:15
Worthing Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynne Eager
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynne Eager

Notice Condolences

Lynne Eager Notice
EAGER Lynne Passed away peacefully at home on
8th March 2019, aged 82 years.

Beloved wife of the late Iain,
dear mum to Fiona, Kim, Ross, Grant & Scott
and a much loved 'Ninna' to her
grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral service at Worthing Crematorium on
Tuesday 26th March at 12.20pm.

No flowers please, but any donations
in her memory for St Barnabas may be sent

c/o H. D. Tribe Ltd,
101 Eastern Ave,
Shoreham, BN43 6PE
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.