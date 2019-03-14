|
EAGER Lynne Passed away peacefully at home on
8th March 2019, aged 82 years.
Beloved wife of the late Iain,
dear mum to Fiona, Kim, Ross, Grant & Scott
and a much loved 'Ninna' to her
grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral service at Worthing Crematorium on
Tuesday 26th March at 12.20pm.
No flowers please, but any donations
in her memory for St Barnabas may be sent
c/o H. D. Tribe Ltd,
101 Eastern Ave,
Shoreham, BN43 6PE
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 14, 2019
