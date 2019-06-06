Home

Reynolds Funeral Service (Littlehampton)
Cemetery Lodge
Littlehampton, West Sussex BN17 6LX
01903 730 666
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
13:00
Bailiffscourt Hotel Chapel
Luana Larter Notice
LARTER Luana (Lana) Carol on 23rd May 2019, aged 74 years.
Died suddenly whilst on holiday with David, her partner of thirty years, in the Cotswolds, Worcestershire.

Lana will be fondly missed by her brother Julian and extended family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held on the 21st June at the Bailiffscourt Hotel Chapel at 1.00 pm, family and
friends only. Donations only to
Cancer Research UK
may be sent c/o

Reynolds Funeral Service, Cemetery Lodge,
Horsham Road, Littlehampton BN17 6LX.
Telephone: 01903730666 or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on June 6, 2019
