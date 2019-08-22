|
|
|
MUIR Lindsay Frank Died peacefully on
Friday 9th August 2019
at Worthing Hospital, aged 74.
Much loved husband of Eve,
father to Steve and Ross and grandfather to Tom.
Lead singer and guitarist of the well-known local and
national 1960s rock group "The Untamed."
He will be deeply missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service on Thursday
5th September 2019, 1pm
at St Mary's Church, Broadwater.
Flowers welcome or donations,
if desired, to the MS Society c/o
H.D. Tribe, Broadwater,
BN14 8HU, Tel: 01903 234516
or online via www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 22, 2019