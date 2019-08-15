Home

H D Tribe Ltd
130 Broadwater Road
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 8HU
01903 234516
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:30
Worthing Crematorium
Lilian Garland Notice
GARLAND Lilian Passed away peacefully at home on 6th August 2019. Much loved mother of Annie, Ray (recently deceased), Dave, daughter-in-law Julie
and a much loved Nan.
Funeral service to take place at 11:40 a.m. on
Wednesday 21st August 2019 at Worthing Crematorium. Family flowers only please but donations, if desired,
can be sent in Lilian's memory to either
Parkinson's UK, Cancer Research UK
or the British Heart Foundation
c/o H. D. Tribe Ltd, 130 Broadwater Road,
Worthing BN14 8HU,
Tel: 01903 234516 or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 15, 2019
