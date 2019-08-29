Home

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
12:00
The Gordon Chapel
20 Sompting Road
Worthing
Leslie Maundrell Notice
MAUNDRELL Leslie Frank Passed away on
19th August 2019, aged 96 years.

A much loved dad, grandad and
great-grandad who will be sadly
missed by all who knew him.

Funeral service to take place at
12:00 noon on Monday 9th September
at The Gordon Chapel, 20 Sompting Road,
Worthing, BN14 9EP.

Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, can be sent in
Leslie's memory to Cancer Research UK,
via leslie-maundrell.muchloved.com or

c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 29, 2019
