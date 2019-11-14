|
|
|
Lee Leslie
Peacefully passed away in a Worthing Nursing Home
on November 7th, 2019, aged 97 years.
Much loved husband of the late Lilian,
father, grandfather and great grandfather
who will be sadly missed.
Funeral Mass at English Martyrs RC Church, Goring
on Tuesday 26th November at 1pm
followed by burial at Durrington Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations may be made to The Beeches Nursing Home c/o H.D.Tribe Ltd,
259 Goring Road, Goring-by-Sea BN12 4PA.
Tel 01903 249913
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 14, 2019