The Co-operative Funeralcare Worthing Goring Road
22 Goring Road
Worthing, Sussex BN12 4AJ
01903 503 536
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
15:30
Worthing Crematorium, Kingswood Chapel
Leslie Greenfield Notice
Greenfield Leslie Richard
(know as Les) Died peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday 19th November 2019, aged 84 years, Les was a wonderful Husband, Father, Brother, Grandfather and Great Grandfather who will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place at Worthing Crematorium, Kingswood Chapel on Thursday
5th December at 3:40pm, all who knew him are welcome.
Donations supporting St Barnabas House can
be sent directly to the charity.
Should you have any queries please contact
Co-op Funeralcare, 22 Goring Road, Worthing, BN12 4AJ
Tel: 01903 503536.
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 28, 2019
