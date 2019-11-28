|
|
|
Greenfield Leslie Richard
(know as Les) Died peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday 19th November 2019, aged 84 years, Les was a wonderful Husband, Father, Brother, Grandfather and Great Grandfather who will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place at Worthing Crematorium, Kingswood Chapel on Thursday
5th December at 3:40pm, all who knew him are welcome.
Donations supporting St Barnabas House can
be sent directly to the charity.
Should you have any queries please contact
Co-op Funeralcare, 22 Goring Road, Worthing, BN12 4AJ
Tel: 01903 503536.
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 28, 2019