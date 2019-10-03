Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie Collier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie Collier

Notice Condolences

Leslie Collier Notice
COLLIER Leslie Arthur Passed away at home on the
20th September 2019, aged 89.
Formerly of South Lancing and Portslade.

Beloved father, grandfather and great grandfather.
He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

Funeral service to take place at 2.40pm on
Tuesday 8th October 2019 at Worthing Crematorium.
Flowers welcome but donations, if desired,
can be sent in Leslie's memory to the
British Heart Foundation and St Barnabas

c/o Fiona at H. D. Tribe Ltd, 61 Lyndhurst Road, Worthing, BN11 2DB, Tel: 01903 211999
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.