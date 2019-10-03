|
COLLIER Leslie Arthur Passed away at home on the
20th September 2019, aged 89.
Formerly of South Lancing and Portslade.
Beloved father, grandfather and great grandfather.
He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 2.40pm on
Tuesday 8th October 2019 at Worthing Crematorium.
Flowers welcome but donations, if desired,
can be sent in Leslie's memory to the
British Heart Foundation and St Barnabas
c/o Fiona at H. D. Tribe Ltd, 61 Lyndhurst Road, Worthing, BN11 2DB, Tel: 01903 211999
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 3, 2019