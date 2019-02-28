Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:00
Worthing Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Lesley Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lesley Harris

Notice Condolences

Lesley Harris Notice
HARRIS Lesley Passed away on the
15th February 2019, aged 60.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.

Funeral service to take place at
11:00 a.m. on Monday 4th March 2019,
at Worthing Crematorium.

Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, can be sent
in Lesley's memory to
St. Barnabas House via
http://lesley-harris.muchloved.com/
or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex,
BN14 9DE. Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.