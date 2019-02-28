|
HARRIS Lesley Passed away on the
15th February 2019, aged 60.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
11:00 a.m. on Monday 4th March 2019,
at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, can be sent
in Lesley's memory to
St. Barnabas House via
http://lesley-harris.muchloved.com/
or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex,
BN14 9DE. Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Feb. 28, 2019
