|
|
|
EARTHEY Leonard Peacefully passed away in Kingsland House
on 30th October 2019, aged 88 years.
The funeral service is to be held on Tuesday 26th November, Worthing Crematorium at 12.40pm.
Refreshments after the service at
Kingsland House, BN43 6LT.
It has been requested that no black is to be worn,
family flowers only or if desired donations can be
made, for a bench and plaque in Leonard's memory
c/o Dunford Funeral Service
143 South Street Lancing. West Sussex
BN15 8BD. 01903753160
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 21, 2019