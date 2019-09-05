Home

Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
14:00
Littlehampton Cemetery Chapel
Kim Rowland Notice
ROWLAND Kim Passed away peacefully at
Worthing Hospital on 26th August 2019,
aged 58 years.
Kim was a much loved son, brother and uncle.
A colourful celebration of Kim's life will take place on Tuesday 17th September 2019 in
Littlehampton Cemetery Chapel at 2.00pm.
The family have requested no flowers please,
but donations if desired to Help for Heroes and
The Royal British Legion may be sent c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service, Cemetery Lodge, Horsham Road, Littlehampton BN17 6LX.
Telephone: 01903 730666 or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Sept. 5, 2019
