|
|
|
GENT Kevin Charles Passed away suddenly at home on the
30th September 2019, aged 67 years.
Beloved husband of Christina, loving dad to
Alison and Lee, brother to Carol and grandad
to Jessica, Millie and Nara.
He will be deeply missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
11am on Wednesday 23rd October
at St Mary's Church, Storrington, RH20 4LJ.
Flowers welcome or donations in Kevin's memory
to Macmillan Cancer Support.
c/o Dillistone Funeral Service, 191 South Farm Road, Worthing BN14 7TW. Telephone: 01903 200835
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 17, 2019