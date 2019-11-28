Home

NASH Kenneth Thomas Passed away in Worthing Hospital
on the 19th November 2019, aged 85.

He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.

Funeral service to take place at 11:00 a.m.
on Wednesday 4th December 2019,
at Worthing Crematorium.

Flowers welcome or donations, if desired,
can be sent in Kenneth's memory to
Friends of Worthing Hospitals via
https://kenneth-nash.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE
Tel: 01903 206299
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 28, 2019
