Heward Kenneth Stanley

Aged 89, from Pentlands Nursing Home.



A lifelong and active member of The Salvation Army,

he was "Promoted to Glory" on 18th May 2019.

Predeceased by his first wife, Gwenyth

and second wife, Sheila,

he will be greatly missed by his children and their spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren who give thanks for a life well-lived.



A keen amateur sportsman, cyclist, swimmer and supporter of Worthing F.C., he worked for

Southdown Motor Services (Head Office) for many years.



Funeral service to take place at 2:20 p.m. on

Friday 21st June 2019, at Worthing Crematorium, followed by a celebration of his life at

The Salvation Army Citadel,

Crescent Road at 6:00 p.m.



Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, can be sent in Kenneth's memory to

The Salvation Army

(for the Worthing Corps) via

http://kenneth-heward.muchloved.com/ or c/o



Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,

92-94 Broadwater Street West,

Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.

Tel: 01903 206299. Published in Worthing Herald on May 30, 2019