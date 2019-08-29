Home

Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
12:30
St Mary's Church
Littlehampton
Ken Norris Notice
Norris Ken August 13th 2019.
It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Kenneth Norris in St Richards Hospital, Chichester,
aged 80 years.

Much loved Dad to Michaela, Stephanie and Martin
and a greatly missed Grandad.

Funeral service to be held at
St Mary's Church, Littlehampton
at 12.30pm on Friday 30th August 2019.
All are welcome to join the family in celebrating Ken's life.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to the Salvation Army in memory of Ken.
c/o Dillistone Funeral Service 3a Arundel Road, Littlehampton BN17 7BY
Tel: 01903 726324
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 29, 2019
