THOMAS
KATHLEEN PHILOMENA
(née Keohane)
Sadly passed away in hospital on 23rd September 2019, aged 78 years.
Beloved wife of Michael and mother of Justyn. Much loved aunt of Teresa, grandmother of Alice, sister to Mary as well as a friend to many.
She will be deeply missed by all her family and friends.
The Funeral will take place at Worthing Crematorium, Muntham Chapel on Monday 28th October at 12:00pm, followed by a reception at The Black Horse, Findon. All who knew Kathleen welcome, please wear a splash of colour.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for St Barnabas Hospice, Worthing can be made online at http://www.hdtribe.co.uk or sent
c/o H D Tribe Ltd,
59-61 Lyndhurst Road,
Worthing, BN11 2DB.
Tel: 01903 211999
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 17, 2019