PARKES Kathleen Julia Peacefully on 7th November
at Worthing Hospital
aged 82 years.
She was much loved and will be very sadly missed by her family and all who knew her.
The family would like to thank all the staff and nurses on Eartham Ward for their care and compassion whilst Kathleen was in Worthing Hospital.
Her funeral service is to be held on
Friday 29th November
at Worthing Crematorium at 2pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Kathleen can be made to G.O.S.H. and may be sent c/o
HD Tribe Ltd,
63 Sea Lane, Rustington, BN16 2RQ.
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 21, 2019