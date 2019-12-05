Home

McKEOWN Kathleen
nee Flanagan
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on November 28th 2019, aged 89 years.

Now reunited with her late husband "Paddy"
A much loved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother and sister.

A Requiem Mass will take place at the
Holy Family Church, Lancing on
Tuesday December 17th 2019 at 1:00pm.

Family flowers only please, donations if so desired for the Alzheimer's Society may be sent c/o
H. D. Tribe Ltd. West Street,
Sompting. BN15 0DE or made online at www.hdtribe.co.uk Tel 753232
Published in Worthing Herald on Dec. 5, 2019
