Kathleen Crowley Notice
CROWLEY Kathleen Ruth Passed away in Pentlands Nursing Home
on the 10th August 2019, aged 94.

A much loved mother to
Christopher, Tony and Susan and
grandmother to Howard.

She will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.

Funeral service to take place at 1:20 p.m.
on Friday 30th August 2019,
at Worthing Crematorium.

Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, can be sent
in Kathleen's memory to the Alzheimer's Society
via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or
c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 22, 2019
