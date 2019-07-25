Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Fareham
86 Trinity Street
Fareham, Hampshire PO16 7SJ
01329 280249
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
13:15
North Chapel, Portchester Crematorium
Upper Cornaway Lane
Portchester, Hampshire
View Map
Kathleen Alsford Notice
ALSFORD Kathleen Mary Rosanna
(known as Kitty - Kit Fellows) Died at home on 1st July 2019, aged 89.
Cherished by all who knew her:

Mum, Nan, Nannie and friend.

You will be missed so much by children David, Carol, Christine, Jackie and spouses and all your grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends.

Funeral to be held on Thursday 1st August at 1.15 pm at the North Chapel, Portchester Crematorium
Upper Cornaway Lane, Portchester,
Hampshire. PO16 8NE.

Family flowers only.
To make an online tribute or donation in memory
of Kathleen visit their online tribute at:

https://kathleen-alsford.muchloved.com
and click on View Funerals & Tributes
or alternatively by cheque payable to
Cancer Research UK c/o

Co-operative Funeralcare,
86 Trinity Street, Fareham, Hampshire, PO16 7SJ.
Published in Worthing Herald on July 25, 2019
