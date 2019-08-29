|
Symes June Passed away peacefully
on 16th August 2019
aged 85 years.
Devoted wife of Roy,
loving mother and grandmother.
She will be sadly missed.
A Funeral Service will take place on
Monday 9th September at 11:40am
at Worthing Crematorium.
No flowers, but donations in
June's memory may be made payable
to St Barnabas House and sent direct
to Titnore Lane, Worthing, BN12 6NZ.
All enquiries to
F A Holland Funeralcare,
8 Terminus Road, Littlehampton,
BN17 5BU. Tel: 01903 713939.
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 29, 2019