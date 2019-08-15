Home

Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
12:15
Worthing Crematorium
June Dee Notice
DEE June Christiana On August 9th 2019 aged 81 years.
Dearly loved Wife of the late Jim Dee, much loved Mum to John, Melissa and Janine and a loving Nan.

She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
A Celebration of her life will take place at Worthing
Crematorium on Tuesday August 20th at 12:20pm.

Family flowers only, donations may be made to
St Barnabas House c/o H.D.Tribe Ltd
259 Goring Road, Goring by Sea, BN12 4PA.
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 15, 2019
