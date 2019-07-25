|
Bellas June Valerie Died peacefully on Saturday 13th July 2019,
aged 92 years.
Much loved Mother of Pennie and Nicky.
Grandmother to Nick, Lisa, Jade and Rachel,
Great Grandmother to Kyla and Thomas.
Funeral to take place at 2.00pm on Friday
26th July at Littlehampton Cemetery Chapel,
please wear bright colours.
No flowers please but donations, if desired,
to Breast Cancer UK may be sent c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service, Cemetery Lodge, Horahm Road, Littlehampton BN17 6LX .
Telephone 01903 730666 or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on July 25, 2019