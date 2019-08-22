Home

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
12:00
Worthing Crematorium
Julia Wintle Notice
Wintle Julia Margaret Much loved mother of William and Lisa,
and grandmother of Elanor and Tamsin,
passed away peacefully on
10th August 2019, aged 90.

She will be very much missed by
all those who knew and loved her.

A celebration of her life to take place
at 12:00 noon on Friday 30th August 2019,
at Worthing Crematorium.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to the
British Heart Foundation can be made
c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE. Tel 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 22, 2019
