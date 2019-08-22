Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Yates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Yates

Notice Condolences

Joyce Yates Notice
YATES Joyce Ann On August 14th 2019
in Worthing Hospital, aged 85 years.

Dearly loved wife of Roy, much loved mum to
Ann, Jill, and Alan, and a loving gran and great gran.

A bright celebration of her life
will take place at Worthing Crematorium on
Friday August 30th at 11:40am,
followed by refreshments at Findon Manor Hotel.

No flowers by request.
Donations can be made to
St Barnabas House or the
British Heart Foundation
c/o

H.D.Tribe
259 Goring Road,
Goring by Sea, BN12 4PA
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.