YATES Joyce Ann On August 14th 2019
in Worthing Hospital, aged 85 years.
Dearly loved wife of Roy, much loved mum to
Ann, Jill, and Alan, and a loving gran and great gran.
A bright celebration of her life
will take place at Worthing Crematorium on
Friday August 30th at 11:40am,
followed by refreshments at Findon Manor Hotel.
No flowers by request.
Donations can be made to
St Barnabas House or the
British Heart Foundation
c/o
H.D.Tribe
259 Goring Road,
Goring by Sea, BN12 4PA
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 22, 2019