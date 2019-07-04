|
Shaw Joyce Peacefully passed away on the 20th June 2019
in Caer Gwent Nursing Home,
aged 97 years.
She was dearly loved and will be missed by
all her family, friends and remembered fondly by
all her Worthing Town Hall friends.
Funeral service is on Tuesday 9th July,
Worthing Crematorium
at 11.20am.
Family flowers only but donations, if desired, to
Fight for Sight Institute or the R.N.L.I.
c/o Dillistone Funeral Service,
191 South Farm Road,
Worthing BN14 7TW
Published in Worthing Herald on July 4, 2019