|
|
|
HALL Joyce Margaret
On May 26th 2019
in Ferring aged 89 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Ted Hall,
much loved mother to Ro and Bom
and a loving grandmother and great grandmother.
On Tuesday June 11th after being re-united with Ted at
Durrington Cemetery at 12:15 pm a
Celebration of her life will take place at
Maybridge Community Church at 1:30 pm.
All are welcome to both.
Flowers or donations to St Barnabas House
c/o H. D. Tribe Ltd
259 Goring Road, Goring by sea BN12 4PA
Tel: 01903 249913
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on June 6, 2019
Read More