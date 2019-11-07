|
|
|
GRAY Joyce Florence Passed away peacefully on
25th October 2019, aged 81 years.
Beloved wife of Colin, loving mother to Robert Gray,
the late Martin Gray and the Late Richard Gray. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Funeral to be held on Wednesday 13th November 2019, 2.00pm, at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations,
if desired, to Alzheimer's Research UK
via Chalcraft Funeral Directors, 55 High St,
Steyning, BN44 3RE (01903 812656)
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 7, 2019