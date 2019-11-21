|
|
|
Golds Joyce Pamela
(Joy) Passed away peacefully on the 31st October 2019,
aged 74 years. Sadly missed by her friends.
No blacks to be worn.
The funeral will take place at Worthing Crematorium, Muntham Chapel, Findon on Friday 29th November at 12.40pm.
Family flowers only please but donations may be made to Cancer Research UK by visiting
www.freemanbrothers.co.uk/remember
alternatively, you may send your donation
c/o Freeman Brothers, Billingshurst.
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 21, 2019