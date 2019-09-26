|
|
|
Cox Joyce
Peacefully in Worthing Hospital
on the 17th September 2019, in her 93rd year.
Much loved mum of Peter, loving mother-in-law of Anita. Dearly loved nana and great-nana.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 11:00 a.m. on
Monday 7th October 2019, at The Gordon Chapel,
20 Sompting Road, Worthing, BN14 9EP.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, can be sent in Joyce's memory to Chestnut Tree House
via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Sept. 26, 2019