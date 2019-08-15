|
|
|
BRIDGMAN Joyce
Passed away peacefully in Worthing Hospital
on 2nd August 2019 aged 93 years.
Beloved wife of the late Walter (Wally),
dear mum to Bob and Phil,
much loved nan to
Shane, Kelly, Ria and Logan
and great-nan to Isla.
Funeral service at the H D Tribe Chapel,
Broadwater on Friday 23rd August at 2.30pm.
Flowers, or donations to the Shoreham Dogs Trust,
may be sent c/o H. D. Tribe Ltd,
130 Broadwater Road, Worthing,
BN14 8HU, Tel 01903 234516
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 15, 2019