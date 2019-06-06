Home

BANKS Joyce Peacefully on 20th May 2019,
in Worthing Hospital.

Dearly loved sister-in-law of Gwen
and loving sister of the late Norman.
She will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.

Funeral service to take place
at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday
12th June 2019, at The Gordon Chapel,
20 Sompting Road, Worthing, BN14 9EP.

For all enquiries, please contact
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on June 6, 2019
