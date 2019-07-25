Home

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
14:00
The Gordon Chapel
20 Sompting Road
Worthing
View Map
Joy Banford Notice
BANFORD Joy Died at home on 16th July 2019.
Pain and suffering gone.
Now resting in peace.

Sadly missed by her loving husband George,
family and friends.

Funeral service to take place at 2:00p.m.
on Tuesday 30th July 2019,
at The Gordon Chapel, 20 Sompting Road,
Worthing, BN14 9EP.

No flowers by request but donations, if desired,
can be sent in Joy's memory to
Hurstwood Park League of Friends via
https://catherine-veronica-banford.muchloved.com/
or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on July 25, 2019
