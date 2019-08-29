Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
14:30
Worthing Crematorium
Josephine King Notice
King Josephine Formerly of 14 Seagate Walk, Littlehampton,
passed away peacefully on 22nd August 2019, aged 102.

She will be sadly missed by Elaine and Gary,
her four grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

She was well known in the Littlehampton community for running the Littlehampton Ambulance Car Service
for more than 25 years.

The funeral service will be held at Worthing Crematorium
on Wednesday 18th September 2019 at 2:40pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired,
to Cancer Research UK - cancerresearchuk.org.
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 29, 2019
