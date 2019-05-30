|
MEI-Christopher Joseph 'Joe' On May 20th 2019 in hospital aged 19 years.
Sadly missed by his mum Louise, dad Stuart,
sister Layla and all his family and friends.
A celebration of his life will take place at
Field Place Manor, Worthing on Friday June 14th at 3pm.
Family flowers only, donations for either
Kent Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance or Leukaemia UK
c/o H. D. Tribe Ltd 259 Goring Road,
Goring By Sea, BN12 4PA. Tel: 01903 249913
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on May 30, 2019
