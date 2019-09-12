|
BARRY Joseph (Joe)
Passed away in Worthing Hospital on the
1st September 2019, aged 83.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 12:00 noon
on Wednesday 18th September 2019, at
The Gordon Chapel, 20 Sompting Road,
Worthing, BN14 9EP.
No flowers by request but donations,
if desired, can be sent in Joe's memory to
Kent, Surrey & Sussex Air Ambulance Trust via
https://joseph-barry.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Sept. 12, 2019