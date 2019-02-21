|
|
|
Wren John Alan Passed away peacefully on 12/02/2019 aged 69.
Much loved husband, dad and grandad
of Yvonne, Jo, Paul, Jazza, Izzy, Mia and Ava.
He will be very sadly missed by all
of his family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place Muntham Chapel,
Worthing Crematorium on 27th February 2019 at 10am.
Family flowers only.
Donations can be made payable to Dementia UK
c/o Caring Lady Funeral Directors, 56 Goring Road, Goring-by-Sea BN12 4AD
Telephone: 01903 505757
Published in Worthing Herald on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More