WHITE John Peacefully on 5th February 2019, aged 80 years.
Much loved husband of Sandra, will be missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
Worthing Crematorium, Kingswood Chapel on
Thursday 21st February at 12.20pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations if desired for
St Barnabas House may be sent c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service, Cemetery Lodge,
Horsham Road, Littlehampton BN17 6LX.
Telephone: 01903 730666 or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Feb. 14, 2019
